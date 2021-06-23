The social network “Twitter” announced that a limited number of users with a large number of followers on the platform in the United States will be able to test new features that allow them to offer paid subscriptions and formats.

The social network has begun accepting requests from users who want to monetize their account content through “Ticked Spaces” and “Super Falls”.

In a statement, Twitter Chief Product Officers Ellen Havlichk and Esther Crawford said that Ticketed Spaces helps “create live audio experiences in Twitter Spaces that followers want to pay for.”

They added that the “Super Falls” feature allows the account holder to “build a direct relationship with his most loyal followers, which may generate a monthly income.”

Twitter stars will be able to sell virtual tickets to audio events via Ticketed Spaces, with prices ranging from $1 to $999.

“Premium” subscribers will have access to exclusive content by paying monthly packages of $3, $5 or $10.

“We want to help make Twitter a place where people can make money through stimulating conversations, not just a fun place to interact with audiences,” Crawford and Havelitch said.

Twitter will deduct 3 percent of total revenue from Ticketed Spaces or Super Falls, which is less than $50,000. For larger amounts, the social network will charge a commission of 20 percent.

These revenues can allow the company to diversify its revenue sources, which are mostly based on advertising.

Twitter explained that commissions on the remaining amounts will be calculated after the app stores have made withdrawals.

Apple and Google already apply service fees to developers who offer their services in their online stores.

With the new features, Twitter also hopes to attract more celebrities and their fans to its network in pursuit of targeted ads.