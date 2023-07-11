In a surprising tweet, Linda Yaccarino, CEO of Twitterannounced on Monday that last week the platform experienced its busiest day since February. Despite the buzz around Threads, the new app launched by Meta, Yaccarino praised Twitter, stressing that “there is only ONE Twitter.”

The launch of Meta Threads last week generated a lot of media attention. However, Yaccarino took the opportunity to highlight Twitter’s achievements, subtly mentioning the new Meta app in his tweet:

“I don’t want to leave you guys hanging by a thread…but Twitter, you really have outdone yourself! Last week we had our busiest day since February. There’s only ONE Twitter. You know that. I know.” Linda Yaccarino.

Although the CEO did not disclose the exact date or extent of the increase in Twitter usage, Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, commented on the “cumulative user seconds per day of phone screen time” in response to Yaccarino’s tweet.

The launch of Meta Threads has been an apparent success, with 10 million subscriptions the day of its release and 100 million users in just five daysaccording to a tracking site.

This represents approximately a third of regular Twitter users. However, it’s too soon to tell if these users will stick with Threads or return to Twitter.

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, the platform has experienced turbulent times. The rapid changes implemented by Musk have affected users and more than half of the company’s workforce has been laid off.

In a post on Threads, mark zuckerbergCEO of Meta, expressed his opinion on Twitter’s reputation in relation to offensive content.

Zuckerberg stated that Threads will strive to stay friendly as it grows, mentioning that this is one of the reasons why Twitter hasn’t been as successful as it should be. Meta seeks to offer a different experience through Threads.