A new trend is populating the network in these hours: it is “Buy Twitter“, A request made by fans a Elon MuskCEO of Tesla, who had expressed a desire to buy the huge social media platform.

Last March 25, two days ago, the billionaire launched a survey right on Twitter, talking about the freedom of wordthat would essential for a functioning democracyand asking the public if, according to him, Twitter is strictly respecting this freedom, guaranteeing it to its users.

Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle? – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2022

Over 70% of the answers were negative, and only 30% of users thought Twitter was respecting free speech. Seeing the poll results, Elon Musk continued with a second post:

Since Twitter acts as a de facto public square, failure to respect the principles of free speech fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done? Is a new platform needed?

Faced with the possibility that Elon could found a new social platform, opposing a giant that has been established for many years like Twitter, fans have decided to invite him to buy Twitter directly. Hence the “Buy Twitter” movement, which should however be based on the possibility of completing the purchase, should the social media platform be for sale.

User posts soon began to join the trend. Even now you can read comments like “You should purchase and restore effective free speech on this site“, or “Elon Musk really needs to buy Twitter“.

Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done? https://t.co/aPS9ycji37 – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

The opinions were not, however, exclusively on Elon Musk’s side. Many opposed the idea of such a purchase and a total restoration of freedom of speech since, as it must be remembered, too much freedom is often used to harm the rights of other people. In the midst of the “Buy Twitter” movement you can read comments like the two below:

I find it amazing how people beg Elon Musk to buy Twitter to save him from censorship and also to ban anyone who disagrees with them. All these people are urging Elon Musk to buy Twitter because they hate Twitter. Yet none of them have the courage to click the “deactivate account” button and go elsewhere.

The next steps are yet to be determined, but for the moment “Buy Twitter” remains in trend. Recall that Twitter, along with Facebook, quickly decided to block Russian state media from advertising and monetization, playing their part in the terrible conflict that broke out in Ukraine.