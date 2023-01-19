Twitter Blue, the premium subscription service for Twitter strongly desired by the new owner Elon Musk which has already brought several problems to the company, also debuted in the USA on Android. Just like on iOS, to use Twitter Blue on smartphones you have to pay 11 dollars, 3 more than the 8 you need to use the extra services on PC. The latter include HD video, priority visibility in replies, and above all the infamous blue “verified” check. In the future there will also be a cut in the amount of advertising that will be viewed compared to non-subscribers, another feature long advertised by Musk but not yet available on the app for paying users. The service is not available in most parts of the world, and currently only Twitter users in the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand and Japan can subscribe.