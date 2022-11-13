Subscription service to get blue verification stamp was suspended by businessman on Nov 11

Tesla CEO and now Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Saturday (Nov 12, 2022) that “Twitter Blue” should return to the platform in the next week. The $8 Blue Verification Seal subscription service was suspended by the platform on November 11.

Asked by a user about when the service would return to the social network, Musk stated what “probably at the end of next week”🇧🇷

The brand next to the username was exclusive to verified profiles of politicians, famous personalities, journalists, public persons, federal agencies and others. However, Musk’s management extended verification to any user who paid an $8 monthly subscription to increase Twitter’s revenue.

To prevent identity fraud, Twitter created the “Official” label for some accounts. According to the company’s executive producer, Esther Crawford, the seal would be reserved for government accounts, commercial companies, media outlets and some public figures. Also, it would not be available for purchase.

However, the novelty was active for a few hours. After negative reactions, Musk said that “killed” the idea.

“Please note that Twitter will be doing a lot of bullshit over the next few months. We will keep what works and change what doesn’t.”🇧🇷 stated in your profile on the social network.