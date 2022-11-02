According to the billionaire, users who subscribe to the plan will also have fewer ads and will be able to post longer audio and videos.

Billionaire Elon Musk announced this Tuesday (Nov 1, 2022) that he will start charging for the verification stamp on Twitter. According to the owner of Tesla and SpaceX, it will be necessary to pay US$ 8 a month (about R$ 41, at the current price) to maintain the identification.

On Sunday (30.Oct), the executive director of Twitter had advanced in a publication on his profile on the social network that the process of verifying users to grant the “blue seal” on the platform was in the process of being redesigned.

“Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue badge is ‘crap’. Power to the people! [Selo] blue for $8/month”wrote Musk on Tuesday, in your profile on the platform.

Musk also said the price will be adjusted according to the “purchasing power parity” from each country. According to the billionaire, users who subscribe to the package will have the following benefits:

Post longer videos (current limit is 2min20s);

Fewer ads;

Priority in responses, mentions and search. The billionaire stated that the tool is “essential to fight spam and scams”.

Musk announced that he will create a program for publishers “willing to work with the company” to bypass paywalls, This feature limits non-subscription readers’ access to content on websites and portals.

Also, profiles of public figures will have a secondary label below the name. Accounts of politicians already receive the seal.

The billionaire said the changes will give Twitter “revenue stream to reward content creators”.

The platform offers in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand a subscription plan called “Twitter Blue”. Officials told the broadcaster CNBC that Musk wants the paid feature revamp ready by the end of the 1st week of November.