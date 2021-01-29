The social network Twitter has temporarily blocked the official Vox account for “incitement to hatred.” The technology has taken this measure – which assumes that the account is still active, but its managers cannot tweet, retweet or post I like– after some NGOs denounced a tweet from the ultra party in which it is stated, supposedly alluding to Muslims, that “they represent approximately 0.2% [de la población] and they are responsible for 93% of the complaints. Most are from the Maghreb. It is the inheritance that the unanimous indolence and complicity with imported crime are leaving. Only Vox remains! “

The social network alleges that this tweet violates one of its norms, which prohibits “threatening, harassing or encouraging violence against other people based on their race, ethnic origin, nationality, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religion, age, disability or illness. “

The tweet is part of a series that, under the hashtag # Stopislamization, the ultra party has launched on social networks on the eve of the start of the campaign for the Catalan regional elections. Among other content, the candidate for the Generalitat for Vox, Ignacio Garriga, has released a video in which news about the construction of a mosque or the establishment of Islamic religion classes in schools is mixed with images of the attack in August 2017 on the Ramblas, identifying Islam and terrorism.

In another tweet released from the official Vox account it is stated: “The Generalitat imposes Islam in public schools, while it vetoes the use of Spanish. We will not allow our children to be subjected to the yoke of Islam and its Koranic mandates that are contrary to our culture and way of life ”. The teaching of Islam in school, which has started this course in six schools in Catalonia, is optional, as is the case with the Catholic religion, and responds to the agreements of the State with the different confessions.

The MEP and Vox spokesperson, Jorge Buxadé, has submitted a question to the European Commission in which he asks to know what measures he is going to take in the face of what he describes as “censorship of free opinions in Europe by this social network [Twitter] and of service providers in the hands of foreign powers ”and“ to prevent intoxication and interference by foreign multinationals in electoral processes in the Union ”. From his Twitter account, which is still active, the president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has announced the filing of a complaint against the social network, which he accuses of seeking to “influence the next Catalan elections.”

The limitation imposed by Twitter on the official Vox account, which has more than 430,000 followers, does not mean its closure, but it does block it, which prevents its managers from tweeting, retweeting and posting I like to tweets from other accounts for a week.

Twitter already suspended the official Vox account in January last year after spreading a tweet in which, in response to PSOE spokesperson Adriana Lastra, who reproached the ultra party for not supporting the LGTBI group or marriage between people of the same sixth , accused the Socialists of “promoting pedophilia with public money.” The account was blocked for 48 days, until Vox agreed to delete this tweet.