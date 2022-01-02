Twitter reported on Sunday (2) that it permanently suspended the personal account of the Republican Congresswoman of the United States of America Marjorie Taylor Greene for violating the disinformation policy regarding the covid-19 of the virtual platform.

The social network announced that it was blocking Greene’s personal account – @mtgreenee – for repeated violations of the covid-19 disinformation policy. The legislator will still have access to her official account, @RepMTG, but she used her personal account more often.

“We permanently suspend the referred account [@mtgreenee] for repeated violations of our disinformation policy on covid-19,” Twitter said in a statement sent to AFP.

“We were very clear […] that we would permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of this policy”, added the social network, which, however, did not detail the content of Greene’s publications that led to this decision.

The legislator for the state of Georgia is an ardent supporter of former Republican President Donald Trump and his false theories of voter fraud in 2020. She is also known for making anti-vaccination publications and other false statements about the coronavirus pandemic.

After the suspension, Greene released a statement by the Telegram platform assuring that Twitter is “an enemy of the United States and cannot stand the truth”. “I’m going to show the United States that we don’t need them and that the time has come to defeat our enemies,” he added.

Twitter’s policy on covid-19 uses a system of fouls where sanctions gradually escalate for each distinct violation.

Twitter had previously sanctioned Greene with a temporary suspension in August. Yesterday, the Republican had posted that vaccination deaths were taken seriously in the United States in the past, but that now “an extremely high number of deaths from covid vaccine are ignored.”

A year ago, Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account on the platform after the invasion of the US Congress by the crowd of followers of the former president who sought to interrupt the certification of the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 elections.

