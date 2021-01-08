The social network Twitter has permanently blocked the account of the incumbent President Trump. It is reported by CNN with reference to company representatives.

According to the statement of the social network, the account of the head of state @realDonaldTrump was permanently frozen due to “the risk of further incitement to violence.” The company also noted that in the context of this week’s events on Wednesday, they made it clear that further violations of the rules of the social network could lead to a similar outcome.

On January 8, the social network Twitter unblocked Trump’s account. Just a day after the ban, the American leader posted a new entry. In office, the head of state condemned the violence in Washington and promised to focus on a smooth transfer of power. Trump called on Americans for calm and reconciliation.

On January 6, a rally of Trump supporters who do not recognize the results of the November vote, which elected Democrat Joe Biden as president, ended with the storming of the Capitol building and clashes with the police. Five people were killed, dozens were detained. After that, the president’s Twitter account was blocked.