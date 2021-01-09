The Democrats are preparing an impeachment trial against the US president. And a first Republican Senator calls for his resignation.

WASHINGTON / LITTLE ROCK epd / afp / dpa / ap | The online service Twitter has the account of the outgoing US President Donald Trump because of “the risk of further incitement to violence” permanently blocked. After the storm of the US Capitol on Wednesday, Twitter had already temporarily blocked the @realdonaldtrump account for twelve hours, demanded the deletion of several tweets from the president and threatened a permanent ban for further violations of the company’s guidelines.

On Friday, Trump then dropped two tweets that, according to Twitter on Friday, violated the guideline to prevent the glorification of violence. On Saturday, the Trumps account was no longer accessible. The elected US president had more than 88 million followers on Twitter. Also on the official account of the US President @potus no tweet was available on Saturday.

Facebook and Instagram had already blocked Trump’s accounts on Thursday. “The shocking events of the past twelve hours clearly show that President Donald Trump wants to use his remaining term in office to undermine the peaceful and legal transfer of power to his elected successor Joe Biden,” said Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg. The lock is “indefinitely”, at least in the weeks until the handover to the Democrat Joe Biden on January 20.

Trump said, according to a report by the New York Times, Twitter wanted to silence him. He is now negotiating with other platforms and speaking of a “big announcement” that will soon be made.

Since networks such as Facebook and Twitter have actively combated false reports as well as racist and violent content, other platforms such as Parler, Newsmax and Rumble have gained popularity. Among other things, supporters of Trump who believe his unsubstantiated election fraud allegations migrated to the platforms.

The Internet company Google has taken the Parler online service from its app store. The controversial network allows “outrageous content” that could incite deadly violence, Google said on Friday. Parler was recently used in particular by right-wing extremists who had previously been excluded from other online platforms.

“We are aware that the Parler app continues to post posts that incite persistent violence in the US,” Google said in a response to a request from the AFP news agency. Apple Parler also reportedly threatened to remove the service from the app store. Parler must take measures to prevent users from planning illegal, violent activities on the platform, Apple demanded.

First Republican Senator to call for Trump to resign

Trump is also threatened with impeachment proceedings. House Chairwoman Nancy Pelosi said on Friday evening after an online conference with her Democratic group colleagues: “MEPs hope that the President resigns immediately.” If that doesn’t happen, she has the Rules Committee instructed to prepare for impeachment proceedings.

In a draft resolution for impeachment proceedings prepared by Democratic MPs, a single charge is foreseen: “incitement to riot”. In it, Trump is accused of inciting his supporters at a rally, many of whom stormed the Capitol afterwards. The Republican continued his efforts to obstruct the certification of the presidential election results.

With his behavior, Trump had shown “that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy and the constitution if he is allowed to remain in office,” the draft said. Trump must therefore be removed from office. He must also be banned from future government offices.

Democratic Congresswoman Diana DeGette announced that it was planned to introduce the resolution this Monday. In the House of Representatives ruled by the Democrats, approval to initiate impeachment proceedings is considered certain. However, it would be decided in the US Senate. The fact that the proceedings in the Senate could be concluded before Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in on January 20 is virtually impossible.

The Senate will not meet for its next regular session until January 19. From one of the Washington Post circulated memorandum from Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, according to the rules, the trial could begin at 1:00 p.m. on January 20, an hour after Biden’s swearing-in and Trump’s departure from office.

The Democrats in Congress are likely to pursue a different goal with the process: If Trump is found guilty in the Senate, he could also be banned from holding public federal offices in the future – this would deny him a possible candidacy in the 2024 presidential election. For a conviction, however, at least 67 of the 100 senators would have to vote. For such a two-thirds majority, 17 Republicans would have to support the future 50 Democrats in the Senate, which is currently not foreseeable. Should that happen anyway, a simple majority would be enough to lock Trump out of federal offices in the future.

Lisa Murkowski became the first Republican Senator to call for Trump’s resignation on Friday. “I want him to resign”, said Senator Lisa Murkowski – an inner-party critic of Trump – the newspaper Anchorage Daily News from their home state of Alaska. “He’s done enough damage.”

The impeachment proceedings would block the chamber for weeks pending a judgment

Biden announced not to intervene in a decision to open impeachment proceedings. The decision lies with Congress, he said in Wilmington, Delaware. His task and that of his future government is to take care of the fight against the coronavirus, Covid-19 vaccinations and economic development as a matter of urgency. The Democrat also emphasized: “I think for a long time that President Trump is unsuitable to hold office.” That was the reason why he decided to run against Trump.

Impeachment proceedings in the Senate could make Biden’s new government much more difficult. The chamber would possibly block the proceedings for weeks until a judgment is reached. Biden, however, depends on the senators confirming his nominated cabinet members and numerous high-ranking government officials in office. He is also dependent on the powerful chamber for important legislative projects, for example in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

FBI confirms arrest of rioter

The FBI has arrested a man who was photographed sitting at the desk of Speaker of Parliament Nancy Pelosi during the storming of the US Congress by supporters of President Donald Trump. The man turned himself in to the police in his home state of Arkansas on Friday, said FBI spokesman Connor Hagan in Little Rock.

The man was accused of breaking into Pelosi’s office, a spokesman for the Washington state attorney said. There he left a note and removed mail from the President of the House of Representatives. The 60-year-old faces three charges: knowing unauthorized entry into a restricted area, forced entry and misconduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of public property or documents. If found guilty, he faces up to a year in prison.