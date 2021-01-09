TWitter has finally pulled the rip cord: After the short message service had temporarily blocked Donald Trump’s account this week, the outgoing American president will now permanently lose his preferred online mouthpiece. On Friday evening, Twitter announced a “permanent suspension” of its account, which is called “@realDonaldTrump”. This means that the most prominent user will disappear from the platform. Trump had nearly 89 million Twitter “followers” following his posts. Twitter justified the step with “the risk of further incitement to violence”.

The exclusion does not come as a surprise after the events of the past few days, but it is still a bang. Twitter was Trump’s announcement channel par excellence. He kept the world in suspense with his tweets. They were often provocative and regularly violated Twitter’s user guidelines. And the company was harshly criticized for letting it go. It has always justified its forbearance with the fact that Trump, as a “world politician”, has an exception. There is a “public interest” in his entries.

The fairy tale of the allegedly stolen election

The violent riots in front of the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday changed the situation. On the same evening, Twitter temporarily blocked Trump’s account for twelve hours. This was justified with violations of a “guideline on the integrity of civic processes”, which includes elections. Among other things, Trump had tweeted a video in which he repeatedly claimed that the election had been “stolen” from him. In another entry, referring to the unrest, he wrote: “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide victory is so rudely and viciously wrested from great patriots.”

Twitter already threatened on Wednesday in the event of further violations with “permanent suspension”. On Thursday, however, Trump’s account was initially activated again. Twitter has now justified the permanent exclusion with two entries that he has written since then and which at first glance may seem less provocative than many of his other statements. In a tweet he announced that he would not go to the swearing-in of his designated successor, Joe Biden, on January 20th. In another entry he addressed “the 750,000,000 great American patriots who voted for me” and promised them that they would have a “gigantic voice” well into the future.

Twitter now said both tweets violated the rules against “glorification of violence”. Pointing out how these posts would be interpreted on Twitter and elsewhere, the company said they needed to be read in a broader context, including Trump’s behavior on Twitter over the past few weeks. Plans for future armed protests were already circulating on Twitter and other platforms, including a proposal to attack the Capitol again on January 17th

According to Twitter, the tweet not to go to Biden’s swearing-in ceremony is interpreted by many supporters of Trump as further confirmation that the election result is not legitimate. Perhaps it could also encourage people to act violently at the swearing-in themselves if they knew that Trump was not there. In the second tweet in question, the phrase “American patriots” is seen as support for the violence this week. And the statement that his supporters would continue to have a “gigantic voice” in the future is seen as an indication that Trump does not want to help with an orderly change of power.

At the end of the message, Twitter sums up: “We conclude that the two tweets are likely to inspire others to repeat the acts of violence of January 6, 2021, and that there are many signals that they will be taken as appropriate encouragement.”

Blocking on Facebook too

In addition to Twitter, other online platforms silenced Trump this week. Facebook initially imposed a 24-hour ban on Wednesday. The day after, however, it was extended indefinitely and “at least for the next two weeks until the peaceful change of power is complete.” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post: “The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly show that President Donald Trump wants to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transfer of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden. “

The expulsion from Twitter and Facebook raises the question of which online channels Trump could switch to. In recent times Parler has established itself more and more as a Twitter alternative for the right-wing and sometimes ultra-right political camp. Parler demonstratively distinguishes himself from Twitter and Facebook and describes himself as a haven for censorship-free communication. The platform is much less strict in its user rules than Twitter or Facebook. Many Trump supporters and confidants are on Parler, but so far apparently not himself.

However, Parler is facing possible sanctions: American media reported on Friday that the electronics company Apple Parler threatened to be banned from its app store. Apple referred to complaints that Parler had been used to prepare for the actions in front of the Capitol. Google even confirmed on Friday that it had temporarily removed Parler from its Google Play app platform.