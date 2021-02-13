The administration of the social network Twitter has blocked the official account of the Russian delegation at the negotiations on security and arms control in Vienna. This was announced on Saturday, February 13, by the head of the delegation, Konstantin Gavrilov.

He clarified that the account was blocked the day before. According to Gavrilov, this step should be regarded as an act of censorship.

“What are the reasons? Alternative position of Russia in assessing the current political situation in Europe, voiced at the OSCE seminar on military doctrines? The blocking of official accounts reflecting the official principled position of a particular country is clear censorship, ”the head of the delegation wrote on his Twitter page.

On January 21, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE, Alexander Lukashevich, warned the states of this international organization about the threat to freedom of expression due to the blocking of content by private US corporations. He called on the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Teresa Ribeiro, to “closely monitor unlawful attempts to arbitrarily censor the digital information space and help the United States to enforce freedom of speech.”

On January 14, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the United States is demonstrating the same policy on social networks as in the conduct of international affairs: they exclude unwanted countries or figures from the economy and science. According to the diplomat, Washington possesses not only nuclear weapons, but also the world’s largest military budget. In recent decades, Zakharova stressed, American foreign policy has used only one way of doing things: “these are illegal sanctions and restrictions.”