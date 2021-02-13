The administration of the microblogging service Twitter on Saturday suspended the account of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control. The head of the delegation Konstantin Gavrilov wrote about this on his page on this social network on Saturday,

“On February 12, Twitter blocked the official account of the Russian delegation on arms control,” he said.

Gavrilov admitted that the reason for the blocking could be Russia’s alternative position on the current military-political situation in Europe, which was announced at the OSCE seminar on military doctrines.

The head of the Russian delegation called the incident “explicit censorship.”

Gavrilov added that the delegation will appeal to OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid so that Twitter can explain their decision.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow had sent a request to Twitter. She expressed the hope that the blockage was due to a “technical problem.”

At the end of January, Zakharova reported that Russian embassies abroad are facing account blocking from social networks and US Internet platforms. At the same time, according to her, the fake pages of Russian diplomatic missions received official status.

In the same month, the Federation Council adopted a statement in which it pointed out the violation of the principle of freedom of speech by American Internet companies and condemned their actions in restricting freedom.