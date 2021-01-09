The administration of the social network Twitter has blocked the account of the French MP Joachim San Forget, who began writing on behalf of the current US President Donald Trump. On Saturday, January 9, the newspaper reported Politico…

According to the publication, the deputy who had a “checkmark” for verification in this social network changed his profile name and avatar, after which he managed to write one tweet, consisting only of the word “help”.

San Forget later claimed that his phone and account had been hacked.

Earlier that day, it became known that Twitter began blocking the accounts of supporters of the current US president: former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell.

On January 8, it was reported that Trump’s Twitter account was permanently blocked. According to the administration of the social network, the reason for this decision was the risk of further incitement to violence. In addition to this, the leadership of Twitter promised to deactivate any page on the social network that Trump will use.

On the social network on the same day, they fulfilled their promise by freezing the page of the campaign headquarters of the politician after the publication of his statement, in which Trump stressed that Twitter would not silence him. The social network immediately deleted this post.

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov praised the actions of the Twitter leadership, saying that in this way the ruling elite is blocking “politically objectionable” content on social networks, as well as the authors who distribute it.

The restrictions on Trump’s Twitter account began on January 6 after, during the storming of the Capitol by supporters of the president, he posted a series of tweets, including a video message to supporters calling to disperse, while calling them patriots.

Four people became victims of riots in Washington. Several law enforcement officers were hospitalized with serious injuries, one policeman subsequently died.

Then the social network temporarily blocked the page, demanding to remove the last three posts to remove the restriction. The American leader, in turn, fulfilled the conditions. In addition to Twitter, Trump’s pages were blocked on Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Snapchat.