The microblogging service Twitter blocked an account created to copy messages posted on the website of former US President Donald Trump. This was announced on Thursday, May 6, by the TV channel. NBC News…

It is noted that the @DJTDesk account (the abbreviated name of the new section on Trump’s website, “From Donald Trump’s Table”) was suspended a few hours after its creation.

The profile of the page indicated that it would publish posts posted on Trump’s website.

“As part of our blocking evasion policy, we will take enforcement action against accounts that are explicitly aimed at replacing or promoting content related to a blocked account,” a Twitter spokesman said.

According to Trump spokesman Jason Miller, the account was not created by persons affiliated with the ex-president or with their permission.

In January, Trump announced a “very important rally” in Washington. After that, on January 6, his supporters broke into Congress and tried to obstruct the approval of the voting results.

The police used force to disperse the demonstrators. As a result of the incident, four people died during the riots, later a police officer died from serious injuries, and about 50 officers were injured.

At the same time, the pages of the politician were blocked by the social networks Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitch.

On May 4, Trump launched donaldjtrump.com, where he plans to communicate with his supporters.