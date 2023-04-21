This time it’s serious.

Many of Twitter’s prominent users lost their blue ticks that helped them verify their identity and distinguish themselves from impostors on this Elon Musk-owned social network.

After several false attempts, Twitter made good on its promise Thursday to remove blue ticks from accounts that don’t pay a monthly fee to keep them on their profiles. Twitter had some 300,000 verified users under the original blue tick system, many of them journalists, athletes and public figures. The marks began to disappear from the profiles of these users on Thursday at noon.

The cost to maintain the blue mark ranges from $8 a month for individual users and from $1,000 a month for an organization, plus a $50 monthly fee for each affiliate or employee account. Twitter does not verify individual accounts to ensure they are who they say they are, as was the case before Musk bought the social network.

Celebrities with Twitter accounts, ranging from basketball star LeBron James to Star Trek star William Shatner, have refused to pay for verification. The actor of the television series Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, promised to leave the platform if Musk removed the blue mark from him.

After buying Twitter for $44 billion in October, Musk has tried to boost the platform’s revenue by encouraging more people to pay for a premium subscription. But his idea also reflects his claim that blue popcorn has become an undeserved or “corrupt” status symbol for elite personalities, journalists and others who were granted verification for free by the previous Twitter address. .

Twitter began awarding the badge about 14 years ago. In addition to protecting celebrities from phishing, one of the main reasons was to provide an additional tool to curb misinformation. Most of the “legacy” blue marks, including the accounts of politicians, activists and people who suddenly appear in the news, as well as little-known journalists from small publications around the world, are not household names.