November 9, 2022 20:43

Today, Wednesday, the Twitter micro-blogging site began showing the “official” mark on some verified accounts, especially those belonging to political figures, celebrities or media institutions.

This move comes after Elon Musk, the new owner of the social network, announced his desire to launch an eight-dollar subscription to the Twitter Blue service, which allows users to verify their accounts with the famous blue tick.

However, some accounts are now showing a new logo bearing the word “official” in gray under the username, away from the blue verification mark that appears next to the names of the verified accounts.

The “official” mark appeared on several accounts, including those of international news agencies, the accounts of Pope Francis in English, US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and controversial rapper Kanye West.

The accounts of some prominent political leaders received the “official from the government” mark, including those of US President Joe Biden, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

In contrast, Elon Musk’s account, which has more than 115 million followers, has not yet received an “official” mark.

Twitter did not give any details about the criteria it adopted in the new tag, nor about how it was used.

Twitter’s director of product development, Esther Crawford, revealed this new strategy on Tuesday night.

“Many are asking how to distinguish blue tick subscribers from those who have accounts that are verified as official,” she wrote on Twitter.

“That’s why we’ll be using the ‘official’ tag for some accounts at launch,” she added.

The company did not make any comments regarding the possibility of disregarding a project to receive a monthly subscription allowance in return for documenting the accounts.

