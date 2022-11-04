Twitter told its employees Thursday, in an email, that it will begin the “difficult process of reducing our workforce Friday,” confirming rumors that have been circulating since Elon Musk bought the site a week ago.
The letter said all employees would receive the information by Friday morning, but did not specify how many people would be affected by the layoff.
According to the Washington Post, 50 percent of about 7,500 employees will have to leave.
“We understand that a number of individuals who have made significant contributions to Twitter will be affected, but unfortunately this action is necessary to ensure the company’s future success,” the company told employees.
This comes at a time when Twitter users are anxiously awaiting how the new owner of the social network will translate his vision for freedom of expression on the platform with wide influence, and how his attitudes will be reflected in the management of the content of tweets.
#Twitter #begins #layoffs #today
Leave a Reply