NEW YORK. From working remotely to sleeping in the office. Under the leadership of Elon Musk, life for Twitter employees has radically changed.

Where previously they could work anywhere, now they’re forced to their desks in an effort to show the Twitter 2.0 dedication that Musk not only demands but demands to keep jobs.

From this workaholic point of view, which the billionaire has always embraced, beds have sprung up in the offices in the headquarters of the social network in San Francisco.

An excessive “provocation” that prompted several employees to denounce it publicly and to turn to the authorities to ask for compliance with the rules. The department in charge of building inspections to verify possible violations has assured that it will deal with the case and will visit the Twitter headquarters to ascertain if everything is in order and, above all, if the building has the necessary authorizations to be used for a purpose residential.

Musk’s reaction was immediate: San Francisco wants to attack companies that offer beds for “tired workers”. Photos posted online show offices converted into bedrooms, sofas used for sleeping, and some rooms converted into dormitories with up to eight beds.

Some have wardrobes, others are more bare. The headquarters’ makeover seems to reflect Musk’s commitment to his work, who has practically lived in the building since he took over Twitter, says a former employee. In a now deleted tweet there is the apparent confirmation of Musk: «I will work and sleep in the office until the company is settled».

The approach is not new to the billionaire. At the beginning of Tesla, when everyone was betting against him, he slept in the headquarters of what is now the giant of electric cars. «Holiday is a strong word for me. It’s usually an email with a view,” he said recently in court, where he was called in a lawsuit filed by some of Tesla’s shareholders over his $56 billion payout.

“I work practically all the time,” he added, explaining that his attention is concentrated where there are crisis situations between his companies. And right now Twitter is the one that needs him the most to start a new chapter in his story and move on.