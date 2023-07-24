As you can see above, Medium molecules introduced with a sigh the new Connie (which was a cone) aka Xonnie, which of course is an X. Also, Media Molecule claims that Xonnie is powered by Imps (instead of AI like X). Recall that the Imps are the little creatures that the player uses to interact with the game world.

It is recent news that Twitter is turning into X , a new version of the social platform that aims to do “everything”. Considering how familiar terms “Twitter” and “tweet” are, it’s strange to many that Musk wants to change direction. However, some react ironically to it, creating memes. For example there is also Medium molecules (Little Big Planet and Dreams) who shared a couple of tweets joking about the latest events.

We report for those who missed the last news that Musk and Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino presented the new version of the social network, which aims to be an evolution of the previous model, practically proposing “everything” (Yaccarino’s word).

It’s hard to say how things will evolve, but for now the media reaction isn’t too different from that of Media Molecule, with even well-known journalists like Jason Schreier who joke about the presentation of X.

Additionally, Tom Warren of The Verge also points out that the logo of X is the glyph from Special Alphabets 4. It is therefore not an original creation, but it is not clear at the moment whether it will be the definitive logo or if it is just a symbol of transition.

In general, they are still there many doubts about what X will really be. We’ll have to wait for new details.