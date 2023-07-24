Elon Musk wanted to create a sensation again by changing the name and face of his social network: Twitterwhich has adopted the white bird logo on a blue background since 2006, officially changes its face, becoming “X”.

As we all know, Musk has decided to carry out big changes on the social platform: we had already seen the logo change, for a short time, with the introduction of the Doge del Doge Coin, but the change of the past few hours is far more radical.

As announced via a short teaser published directly on Elon Musk’s official Twitter account, the most chirping social network in the world changes its face: it dominates a minimal and futuristic X on a black background.

What will be the consequences of this change? For the moment, the Twitter logo has been replaced by this X, let’s wait to see what the next moves of the team behind the very famous social network will be.

You may ask: but why exactly an X? Musk may have decided to use this letter to refer to one of his past projectscalled precisely “X”: an online banking start-up born in 1999.

In truth, Twitter and an X have been linked for some time: Musk’s company that took control of Twitter following the acquisition is called precisely X Corp.