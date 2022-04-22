Misleading ads on Twitter that contradict the scientific consensus on climate change are banned. This is in line with our inappropriate content policy,” Sustainability Manager Casey Junod wrote in a blog post. “We believe that climate change deniers should not make money on Twitter and that false advertising should not distract from important conversations about the climate crisis.”

The announcement comes as Tesla CEO Elon Musk tries to take over Twitter. The billionaire said last week that he wanted to take the company off the stock exchange for more than $ 43 billion. Musk has previously said that he believes people should be able to say almost anything on the platform.