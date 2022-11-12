Twitter is one of the most discussed social networks of the last period. The new CEO of the platform Elon Musk has begun to unleash enormous controversies since the first inauguration that seem to put a strain on the stability of the company, today we are here to talk to you aboutyet another bad news for the blue bird. So stay with us if you don’t want to miss the last details!

Twitter: bankruptcy possible? Apparently yes …

The New York Times, one of the most authoritative newspapers of all time, reports truly alarming news. Apparently Musk would have sent one mail to all employees by defining the current period as terrible: at the economic level the situation is not going well at all. The man blames the business management that he would depend too much on advertisers who have been withdrawing from the platform in the last few weeks.

Furthermore, internal controversies have arisen because in the email the man seems to want to ending remote work:

“If you can physically come to the office and don’t show up, your resignation is accepted”.

Musk also hinted at the idea of ​​making the payment platform peer-to-peer and more.

SCOOP from @alexeheath: Twitter’s chief privacy officer, chief compliance officer, and chief information security officer have all quit. Internal note warns that violating FTC privacy settlement could destroy the company but Elon doesn’t seem to care. https://t.co/JLhugR9JvN pic.twitter.com/uyiPq6VmBx – nilay patel (@reckless) November 10, 2022

In short, the climate is not the best and the situation looks set to get worse every day that passes. Could all this be Musk’s umpteenth diabolical scheme or did the man simply miscalculate? Obviously we will keep you informed and for the moment we can not help but give you an appointment at the next article!