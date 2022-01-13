People in Nigeria were unable to access Twitter for around seven months. Now President Buhari is lifting the ban on the short message service – under certain conditions.
Lagos – Africa’s most populous state, Nigeria, has re-allowed the short message service Twitter after a seven-month ban.
President Muhammadu Buhari lifted the ban on Thursday, the newspaper “Punch” reported early in the morning. The US group has met some conditions, including with a view to taxation under Nigerian law and the handling of prohibited publications. In addition, Twitter will open an office in Nigeria.
On June 5, President Muhammadu Buhari gave instructions to shut down the service in the West African country with around 200 million inhabitants. Twitter had previously deleted a controversial message from the president about the Nigerian civil war and paralyzed the account of the head of state for twelve hours. The government gave no specific reason for the ban at the time. However, she pointed out that the platform was repeatedly used for activities that could undermine Nigeria’s existence.
Since then, there have been repeated conversations between Twitter and the government. Buhari had already promised to lift the lock in October – but without concrete consequences. Twitter is very popular in Nigeria. Young Nigerians used the platform in 2019 to organize protests against police violence. dpa
#Twitter #ban #lifted #Nigeria
Leave a Reply