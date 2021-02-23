Twitter announced the blocking of 100 accounts allegedly associated with Russia.

It is noted that we are talking about two groups of microblogging. Thus, one included 69 accounts allegedly associated with the Russian authorities, and with their help, activities were carried out aimed at “weakening the stability and reliability of NATO.”

In the second group there are 31 accounts, allegedly connected with the Russian “Internet Research Agency”, with the help of which actions were allegedly conducted against the US and the EU.

Earlier, the microblogging service blocked the account of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control. The page was subsequently unblocked.

In January, Twitter blocked accounts of the Venezuelan Parliament and the Chinese Embassy in the United States.

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump, whose Twitter account was also blocked, said he was not going to return to the microblogging network, as he considered it boring.