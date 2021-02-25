Twitter announced on Thursday new features: on the one hand, a function of “Super follow” that will allow users to charge for tweets. It is a kind of “plus” that the accounts would give their followers to access additional content. On the other, groups. Like the ones on Facebook, basically.

It happens that options to collect for content they became very popular on social networks and Twitter seems not to want to be left behind. Patreon, for example, was very successful with this business model and other platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and even GitHub, launched direct payment features for content creators.

The cost of this “super follow” is not yet known.

On the groups side, Twitter also announced “Communities”, which appears to be its version of Facebook groups. People can create and join groups around specific interests, obviously based on the Twitter algorithm to know our tastes, to follow certain topics.

On Facebook, groups have been one of the keys to success, but also a tremendous headache from moderation problems.

More features

In a day of many novelties, the social network founded by Jack Dorsey launched a new version of the profile dedicated to business and an animation for the “like” button.

The business profile (Twitter Business Profile) is part of a localized pilot test within the platform’s web application, in a recent public update, as discovered by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong.

Businesses can apply to join this business profile. In it, they can include information such as name, physical address and contact options or opening days and hours, which will be displayed publicly.

You can also select whether they allow customers to communicate with them via text messages and voice calls from profile link.

During this week, Twitter revealed the start of tests in three countries of a new function that will allow users to send voice messages through Direct Messages, which tracks the operation of audio tweets.

Voice messages through Direct Messages allow you to send an audio recording privately to your contacts. The feature, which was announced in September, is currently in trials in India, Brazil and Japan.

This function is similar to another that Twitter also has in testing: voice tweets. The user will find a button that allows to start recording the message. Once sent, a play bar will appear, so the recipient can listen to it.

