THE video games remain a much mentioned and debated topic on Twitteras reported by the analysis on the videludic topics that emerged during the first quarter of 2022 on the social network in question, from which interesting information on the relationship between the two entities arrives.

As also relaunched by market analyst Daniel Ahmad, in the first quarter of 2022 there were 800 million tweets concerning video games, marking an increase of 52% compared to those recorded in the same period of the previous year, by 48 millions of unique users.

The most tweeted eventsbased on the recap image visible in the tweet above, were the following, in order of quantity of tweets:

Sony’s acquisition of Bungie Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard Launch of Elden Ring Fortnite: new season

Oddly, Sony’s acquisition of Bungie seems to have been the most tweeted event, surpassing even that of Activision Blizzard despite the latter being far more impressive as an operation, in financial terms and any consequences, to demonstrate anyway. of the different appeal generated by what concerns Sony compared to the competition, at least as regards the sphere of Twitter.

As for the individual titles more tweeted, this is the global ranking:

Genshin Impact Wordle Ensemble Stars Apex Legends Final Fantasy Project Sekai Elden Ring Fate / Grand Order Knives Out Minecraft

It seems quite clear that it is mainly Asian users who dominate the discussion, considering that the most tweeted games belong above all to this market, or in any case are particularly popular in Asia.