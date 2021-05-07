Twitter wants its users to start monetizing their tweets with a revolutionary feature called Tip Jar (Tip jar, in Spanish), which is now available to all users of the mobile app in English.

The function of tips had been disclosed last month in leaks, and now the company confirmed in a statement the existence of this tool through a new button located in profiles of users, next to the follow button.

With this new feature, the social network opens a list of payment services for users to choose their preferred tool to tip a Twitter creator to help them and show their support.

Initially, the payment services available will be Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo, and none of them Twitter gets a commission from tips.

Also from the profiles, Android users will be able to send payments also from the Spaces , the live voice chat rooms it launched to all users to compete with Club House.

Starting this Thursday, all users of the English Twitter application for iOS and Android mobiles will be able to send tips using Tip Jar, although initially only a small number of creators may enable the feature in their profiles, including journalists, experts and charities, among others.

Last week, the company that runs Jack dorsey announced net profits between January and March of 68 million dollars, which means returning to the profit path compared to the same period last year, when it lost 8.4 million due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

During the past three months, the blue bird company had a turnover of 1,036 million dollars, 28% more than the 807 million at the beginning of 2020, when Internet advertising – its main source of income – was momentarily stopped when the pandemic of Covid-19.

Twitter is still behind Trump

The platform of the little bird reported this Friday that it suspended several accounts for trying to circumvent the ban imposed on former President of the United States Donald Trump, banned from the social network for his comments after the assault on the Capitol on January 6.

In a statement quoted by the NBC television network, a Twitter spokesperson indicated that “as indicated by the company’s policies, measures will be taken against those accounts whose purpose is to replace or promote content linked to an account that has already been suspended.” .

Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been disabled since January 6, after the capture of the Capitol. Photo: REUTERS.

In this sense, the company indicated that it temporarily lifted the accounts that alluded to Trump and sought to publicize the new communication platform that it took after being banned from other social networks such as Facebook and Instagram.

The mogul announced this week the creation of a personal website called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump”, in which he uploads videos and statements from his political action committee (PAC), “Save America.”

SL