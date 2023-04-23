Although the social networking platform Twitter gained its fame from being a platform for short posts, so it is known as the platform for short tweets, its new owner, American billionaire Elon Musk, decided to allow users with paid subscription accounts to publish tweets of up to 10,000 characters and not a maximum of 280 characters as is the case. .
A few months ago, Musk launched a paid account service under the name Twitter Blue, with a monthly subscription of $ 8, in hopes of overcoming the decline in the company’s revenues since its acquisition last October for about $ 44 billion.
And Twitter said last Thursday, “Twitter now supports tweets up to 10,000 characters long, with the ability to use italics and bold letters” to highlight some paragraphs, inviting users to subscribe to the Twitter Blue service to take advantage of these features.
The truth is that a text of 10,000 characters is too long because a normal news paragraph is only 2,000 characters long.
The announcement of the new feature in Twitter came a few days after the newsletter platform Substack announced its intention to launch a service similar to the Twitter platform in terms of functionality.
Twitter said it would also allow users to market their content to other users so that users of the Twitter Blue service can “request subscriptions” in order to get a financial return for reading their post on Twitter directly.
