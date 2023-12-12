According to a recent report by Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources, ad sales on the platform formerly known as Twitter, now identified simply as “X,” are about half a billion lower than forecast for 2023. Estimates suggest that billion dollars this year, below the domestic target of $3 billion. In the first three quarters of the year, X reported advertising revenue of slightly more than $600 million per quarter. A similar return is expected for the current period, which will contrast with results above $1 billion per quarter achieved in 2022. Joe Benarroch, head of business operations at accurate and complete details. We are no longer Twitter and we no longer measure ourselves against the old Twitter metrics, whether in terms of revenue or user metrics.” These statements highlight an evolving situation for X, as it seeks to distinguish itself from its previous identity as Twitter and adopt new strategies and metrics for its financial and operational success. In recent weeks, Musk, CEO of X, has openly attacked advertisers who have recently abandoned the platform, including Disney.