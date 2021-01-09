The administration of the social network Twitter blocked on Friday following the personal page of US President Donald Trump and the account of his campaign headquarters.

The notice says it is suspending accounts that violate Twitter’s policies.

A statement was previously posted on the page of Donald Trump’s headquarters, where he criticized the leadership of the social network for blocking his personal page.

Prior to that, Trump’s headquarters posted on its Twitter page a picture with the logo of this social network, painted in red with the hammer and sickle emblem.

Earlier, the administration of the social network Twitter permanently closed access to Trump’s account. The decision was made after a thorough check of the latest tweets of the head of state. In the first, he said that the “American patriots” who voted for him “will have a big voice in the future.” The second reported a refusal to attend the inauguration of newly elected President Joe Biden.