Twitter will identify as of February 17 the personal accounts of heads of state and will verify the accounts of ministers, officials, spokespersons and institutions from different countries.

Last August, Twitter already added identification tags to the accounts of important officials and affiliated media of the five permanent members of the UN: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

As reported by the social network in a statement, from February 17 Canada, Cuba, Ecuador, Egypt, Germany, Honduras, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates will join the list of countries whose Twitter accounts will be tagged.

Therefore, Twitter will verify the accounts of important government officials, including foreign ministers, institutional entities, ambassadors, official spokespersons and diplomatic leaders. In addition, it will add identification labels for the personal accounts of heads of state of these countries.

The White House account, already verified.

This Twitter policy is related to its willingness to “provide people with a context so that they can make informed decisions about what they see and how they interact on Twitter,” the company explained. By clicking on a tag, users are taken to an article (‘About Tags in Government and State Affiliate Media Accounts on Twitter’) where the policy is explained and they are referred to the Twitter Transparency Report.

In addition, the social network is updating the text on the labels of government accounts to differentiate between individuals and institutions.

For the moment, Twitter targets top officials, Heads of State and institutions that are the official voice of the State abroad, but according to the social network reported, in the coming months they will apply additional labels in the relevant media accounts close to the States.

New functions

On the other hand, as it emerged days ago, the San Francisco-based social network is currently preparing a new business model based on paid subscriptions, in which users could pay to access exclusive content or advanced features such as the Tweetdeck planner.

According to company insiders accessed by analyst Kurt Wagner from Bloomberg, Twitter’s new business plans are aimed at providing an alternative to its current system, whose source of funding comes mostly from advertising revenue, such as personalized ads.

However, Twitter barely accounts for 0.8 percent of the total Internet advertising market, according to data from eMarketer, and its investors pressure the company to undertake a business model change in which recurring revenue can be obtained directly from users, as reported by Bloomberg.

The headquarters of Twitter, in San Francisco, California. Photo: Reuters

To explore the options, Twitter has dedicated several teams to the development of subscription services as a business alternative, with a model known by the code name of ‘Rogue One’.

In the face of the project, Twitter plans several ideas for paid subscriptions, among which is the possibility of paying directly to users of the platform to access exclusive content. The company would obtain a percentage of these payments between users.

Another option to generate income studied by Twitter is start charging for the use of the external content planner Tweetdeck -free so far-, which allows programming publications on the platform.

Likewise, Twitter is also studying charging users for new advanced functions such as’undo the shipment ‘ or new customization options for profiles.

With information from DPA.

SL