Elon Musk announced that a paid subscription for content creators became available on Twitter

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, announced that a paid subscription for content creators has become available on Twitter. About this he wrote in my microblog.

“Content creators can now enable subscriptions to their texts, photos and videos worldwide on this platform!” the businessman said.

Musk noted that it takes a few more days to activate an iPhone subscription, as all subscriptions must be approved by Apple.

Earlier, the founder and former head of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, criticized Musk’s purchase of the company. According to Bloomberg, the businessman, who was initially positive about the deal to buy Twitter, has changed his mind.

Musk completed the Twitter purchase on October 27, 2022. On October 28, it became known that the entrepreneur took over the company and fired the previous management.