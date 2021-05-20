The algorithm of Twitter which cuts the images automatically displays a slight bias in favor of white people and women, according to the conclusions of the study carried out by the platform.

Twitter introduced in 2018 the known as salience algorithm to automatically crop preview large images that users share on their tweets.

As explained from the social network, this algorithm is based on the way the human eye sees, prioritizing what may be most important, and estimates what “a person might want to see first within an image.”

Last September an experiment by crypto and infrastructure engineer Tony Arcieri showed that the algorithm was biased, and that in its automatic cropping hurt black people when facing two images.

The technology company then announced that investigate the problem of possible biases that could have his algorithm, and on Wednesday he revealed some of the conclusions of that work on his blog.

“We qualitatively consider the prominence algorithm within equity in the machine learning literature, including those on technological harm to society,” they said.

The doubts generated by the Twitter algorithm

For the research, Twitter conducted an experiment with “randomly linked images of individuals of different races and genders.”

With it they sought to check if the algorithm was demographically egalitarian, if “there was no difference in the number of times each image was chosen by the prominence algorithm.” That is, if “each image has a 50 percent chance of being highlighted.”

According to the results they shared, in the comparisons of men and women they detected a 8 percent difference regarding demographic parity in favor of women.

In those that compared white and black people, the difference was 4 percent, in favor of white individuals.

The algorithm was accused of being racist. (Photo: AFP)

In comparing images of de black and white women, the company reports a difference of 7 percent in favor of white women. And a 2 percent difference in favor of white men in the comparisons of black and white men.

Twitter also analyzed what is known as the “male gaze”, since some people also detected that in the case of photographs of women, the algorithm chose to stand out in the cut out parts of your body like chest or legs.

After analyzing this case, the company points out that they found no evidence of objectification bias, that is, “the algorithm did not crop images of men or women in areas other than their faces at a significant rate. “

The company notes that “not everything on Twitter is a good candidate for an algorithm, and in this case, how to crop an image is a decision best made by people.”

Earlier this month the company introduced a change in the format of the preview of the images: they would no longer be displayed cropped, but whole.

SL