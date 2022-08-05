Twitter yesterday criticized Elon Musk’s response to the company’s lawsuit in a 127-page filing in the Delaware Chancellery Court in which it alleged that Musk’s claims are “Contradicted by evidence and common sense”. Twitter’s court filing also said Musk’s spam analysis was based on a tool that once called his Twitter account a probable bot.

“According to Musk, he, the multi-company founding billionaire, advised by Wall Street bankers and lawyers, was tricked by Twitter into signing a $ 44 billion merger deal.”wrote Twitter. “This story is as implausible and as contrary to the facts as it seems. And it is just that, a story, imagined in an attempt to escape a merger deal that Musk no longer found attractive once the stock market, and along with it, his massive personal wealth: decreased in value “.

Twitter’s filing was in response to Musk’s defense and counterclaims, which were filed last week but not made public immediately because Twitter took the time to request newsrooms. Twitter apparently chose not to do any editing.

“Musk’s counter-arguments, based on distortions, misrepresentation and deceit, change nothing. Musk has signed and is obliged to consume the merger agreement “wrote Twitter.

Musk defended his attempt to break the merger deal by questioning Twitter’s public disclosure that less than 5% of its monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) are spam or fake.

The Twitter court filing claimed that Musk’s analysis used a website publicly available to find out “That fake or spam accounts make up at least 10 percent of Twitter’s monetizable daily active users”but “Musk is not measuring the same thing as Twitter and not even using the same data as Twitter.”

“Musk can only produce a higher estimate by running a dataset that is neither limited nor inclusive of mDAU through a generic web tool that has designated his Twitter account as a probable ‘bot’. The result is a distortion that Musk hopes will still cause a sensation “Twitter said.

Specifically, Musk used “An Internet application called ‘Botometer’, which applies different standards than Twitter and which earlier this year designated Musk himself as highly likely to be a bot”Twitter said.

The Botometer website is a project of Indiana University’s Social Media Observatory and Network Science Institute. Citing an article in the May 2022 Protocol, the Twitter court filing stated that “The Botometer indicated that Elon Musk’s Twitter account was probably a bot, resulting in a score of 4/5”.



This morning, Botometer gave Musk’s account a rating of 1.2 out of 5, indicating that Musk is more “Similar to a human” than to a robot to date. The May Protocol article noted that Musk’s account was receiving very different Botometer scores from day to day, stating that the instrument “Highlights how difficult it is to identify bots, especially using only public data.”

As the Twitter courtroom filing noted, “The Botometer FAQ website warns that” detecting bots is a difficult task “and that if” it had been easy to do with the software, there would be no bots – Twitter would have caught and banned them already! ‘”

The Twitter repository described other problems with Musk’s addiction to the Botometer as follows:

The Botometer therefore doesn’t even claim to enforce Twitter’s definition of a fake or spam account. In fact, some bots (such as those that report earthquakes as they happen or weather updates) are often useful and allowed based on Twitter’s platform manipulation and spam policy, to which Twitter respectfully refers the Court. Additionally, Defendants have not indicated what score they are applying to conclude that an account constitutes spam; therefore, their claim is not verifiable.

Musk has already missed an important sentence when Chancellery Court Judge Kathaleen McCormick expedited the trial, rejecting Musk’s request to postpone it until February 2023. The five-day trial is expected to begin on October 17.

The Musk court filing defended the use of the Botometerstating that the tool “It has been improved and perfected over the past eight years” is that “The academic developers of the Botometer tool have published numerous articles on their work, including a landmark paper that has received over 1,000 citations in the academic literature.”

Musk is also planning a more comprehensive analysis, his court filing states:

Defendants’ experts are continuing their analysis even now, and in anticipation of Twitter’s production of additional data (including the “private” data that Twitter makes available to its human reviewers and claims it needs to be verified that less 5% spam and false user rate), intend to conduct a more comprehensive analysis and expect to submit updated estimates and findings in the appraisals and process.

Musk’s filing stated that “Negotiated statements on the truth of Twitter’s SEC revelations”but what “They contain numerous misrepresentations or material omissions that distort the value of Twitter and have led Musk parties to agree to acquire the company at an inflated price.”

“Twitter’s complaint, filled with personal attacks on Musk and glitzy rhetoric more directed at a media audience than this court, is nothing more than an attempt to distract from these false claims.”Musk’s filing said. Twitter’s strategy is “Distract and cloud the truth about his revelations, first from his investors and then from Musk’s groups when they began to discern the truth”Musk also said.

Twitter: No reference to spam in the merger agreement

Musk does not have the right to withdraw from the deal based on the number of spam accounts, Twitter wrote:

The counterclaims do not justify Musk’s plan to dishonor the merger agreement. Musk claims he has the right to withdraw from the deal if Twitter is “discounting” the number of fake or spam accounts on his platform. This is incorrect, as the facts and terms of the merger agreement show. When Musk offered to buy Twitter, he didn’t ask, and Twitter didn’t make any statements about it the number of fake or spam accounts.

The merger deal contained no fake or spam account references, and Musk did not ask Twitter for any information to verify the number of spam accounts before signing the merger deal, Twitter said. “On the contrary, Musk has waived all due diligence, giving Twitter twenty-four hours to accept his” take it or leave it “offer before presenting it directly to Twitter shareholders.”wrote Twitter.

Twitter claimed that the merger deal simply contained “A customary statement that Twitter’s SEC documents as of January 1, 2022 did not contain any false or misleading material factual statements, without the right to terminate the agreement based on any inaccuracies in such documents unless they have an” adverse effect material “on Twitter, as strictly defined in the” seller-friendly “merger agreement.

Musk had “A limited right to receive information only for ‘a reasonable business purpose related to the completion’ of the merger, i.e. for the purpose of concluding the agreement, not abandoning it”.

“Musk’s repeated misinterpretations of the merger agreement they cannot change his simple words“wrote Twitter.

Twitter gave Musk access to the fire hose of his data after his complaints began, the company’s filing noted. “Musk invents representations that Twitter has never made and then tries to selectively use the extensive confidential data Twitter has provided him to evoke a violation of those alleged representations. Yet Musk simultaneously and inconsistently claims that Twitter violated the merger agreement by obstructing his inquiries “.