AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

05/18/2023 – 23:51

Share



Elon Musk accused Microsoft of failing to honor its agreement with Twitter over the social network’s use of data, a complaint that comes amid the race for dominance of artificial intelligence, fueled by digital data.

“Microsoft appears to have used the Twitter API (application programming interface, ndr) for unauthorized purposes,” said Alex Spiro, Musk’s lawyer, in a letter sent this Thursday to Satya Nadella, head of the computer giant, to which the AFP had access.

Twitter claims that Microsoft used more data than it was entitled to and shared some of it with government agencies without authorization.

Purchased in October by Musk, the platform also highlighted that Microsoft “refused to pay even a reduced fee to continue accessing Twitter APIs and their content”.

APIs allow other companies, such as Microsoft, to develop tools for their own products (advertising software, cloud applications, etc.). “Despite the limitations, Microsoft programs accessed the Twitter APIs more than 780 million times and retrieved more than 26 billion tweets in 2022 alone,” the letter states, before asking for a detailed audit.

Microsoft confirmed to AFP that it received a letter from a law firm representing Twitter with some inquiries about the use of its free API. “We will review these questions and answer them appropriately,” a company spokesperson said.

In dire financial straits, Twitter announced in March that developers would have to pay more to access its services and data. Last month, Musk accused Microsoft of “illegally shipping” its artificial intelligence (AI) technology from Twitter data. “Time for prosecution has arrived,” he tweeted.

The success of ChatGPT, OpenAI’s conversational AI interface, has launched a race among the tech giants. Microsoft seems to have taken the top spot, mainly for its significant investments in OpenAI.

The Redmond group competes with Google in advertising numerous generative AI tools in its search engines, software services and its respective cloud services. These interfaces, however, rely on robust language models, AI systems trained on mountains of data to be able to form coherent sentences or create convincing images.

Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 before leaving the company, recently founded his own AI society called X.AI.























