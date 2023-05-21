Twitter it is one of the most used and talked about social networks for quite a few months now due to the acquisition by Elon Musk. There have been many criticisms over the months but today we are not here to talk about subscriptions or problems, but rather an accusation against a big name in the sector, namely Microsoft. If you are curious, stay with us because today’s news is very interesting.

Twitter accuses Microsoft of abusing access to social data

Elon Musk is certainly not an unknown name, by now the man is about to leave the role of CEO of Twitter but will still continue to be an active part of it. However, personal attorney Alex Spiro recently filed a letter with the CEO of Microsoft. Apparently the charge is of have violated many provisions present in the agreements with the developers of the social network. We are of course talking of the APIs which Microsoft had implemented in both Bing and Xbox. 8 to be exact and according to the letter Microsoft would have used them for purposes that are obviously not allowed until last April. The request is for a compliance check and you have time until 7 June.

There was no lack of response from Microsoft:

“Today we were contacted by a law firm representing Twitter with some questions about our previous use of the free Twitter API. We will review these questions and answer them appropriately. We look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with the company.”

We’ll see, it could even be the beginning of a future lawsuit!