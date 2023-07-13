Former Twitter employees have filed a lawsuit against their employer because the company refuses to pay at least $500 million in severance pay, the agency reported on July 12. Reuters.

The publication writes that thousands of employees are waiting for money, but the company is in no hurry to deal with this. To date, the debt has exceeded $500 million, and the plan for the payment of benefits in case of dismissal of workers, which was approved in 2019, is not being implemented. This is a violation of federal compensation law.

The class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in San Francisco.

In January 2023, Twitter won a lawsuit against laid-off workers. Ex-employees can no longer file class action lawsuits. Previously, Twitter allowed severance pay for laid-off workers, but you can apply for it if employees waive the right to sue Twitter or help someone in a lawsuit /

Earlier, on July 1, it was reported that Disney owed its employees $ 150 million. Debts arose due to gender discrimination. Money has not been paid extra since 2015 exclusively to women.

Salary analysis was carried out as part of a class action lawsuit. According to lawyers, the media corporation pays women an average of 2% less than men, although employees perform equivalent work with them.