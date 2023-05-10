Twitter you will certainly know it, it is one of the most loved and at the same time most criticized social networks of the moment, especially since Elon Musk decided to acquire it and change some aspects of it. Today, however, we don’t want to talk to you about the usual criticisms of the subscription or the blue check, but about a data breach that the company wanted to keep hidden!

Twitter accidentally posts messages meant for Circle, admits it!

Twitter is once again on everyone’s lips and this time the reason is a data breach that has affected the Circle service. In case you don’t know what it is, starting last summer, the well-known social network introduced the possibility of creating a list of “close friends” with which to share messages and private files. Unfortunately however earlier this year, a problem meant that some of these messages instead they were shared publicly.

Initially Twitter tried to deny everything, but finally after a few months it has now decided to admit the mistake:

“A security incident earlier this year may have allowed users outside the Twitter Circle to view tweets that otherwise should have been restricted to the circle you were posting to.”

Now the problem has been solved and it should no longer occur, however there has been criticism and speculation: that the problem is due to the substantial staff cut that has also taken away resources from the sector that dealt with security on the platform? However, Musk has admitted it several times: we shouldn’t expect perfect service before its complete overhaul is completed.