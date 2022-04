How did you feel about this matter?

In the letter in which he had made the offer to Twitter, Musk claimed that the company needed to go private to fulfill its potential as a major platform for free speech.| Photo: EFE/Britta Pedersen

Twitter announced on Monday (25) that it has accepted the offer of South African businessman Elon Musk and that the social media company will be sold for US$ 44 billion – thus, it will no longer be listed on the Stock Exchange.

In just a few weeks, Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the richest man in the world, became one of Twitter’s biggest shareholders, turned down a seat on the company’s board and then made an offer to buy it, which was eventually accepted.

“Twitter’s board conducted a careful and comprehensive process to evaluate Elon’s proposal with a deliberate focus on value, certainty and funding. [Musk havia obtido US$ 46,5 bilhões em financiamento

para adquirir a empresa],” Twitter independent chairman Bret Taylor said in a statement reproduced by CNN.

He pondered that the deal would be “the best way forward for Twitter shareholders”.

In the letter in which he had made the offer to Twitter, Musk had argued that he believes “in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the world, and I believe that free speech is a social imperative for a functioning democracy.” ”.

“However, since I made my investment, I now realize that the company will not thrive or meet this social imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be turned into a private company,” she added.