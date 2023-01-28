Under the new standards, which followed billionaire Elon Musk’s purchase of the company in October, accounts on Twitter will only be suspended in the case of serious or persistent and repeated violations of the platform’s policies.

Severe violations include engaging in illegal content or activity, inciting or threatening violence or harm, engaging in targeted harassment of other users, and more.

From now on, Twitter said it would take less drastic action than suspending an account, such as limiting the reach of tweets that violate its policies, or requiring users to remove tweets before continuing to use the account.

Last December, Musk was criticized for suspending the accounts of several journalists, due to the controversy over the publication of public data on the billionaire’s plane, but he reactivated the accounts at a later time.