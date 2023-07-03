Despite the protests that are setting fire to Paris in these hours, Twitch has announced via Twitter that TwitchCon 2023, scheduled for July 8 and 9 at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center. TwitchCon is an event organized by the Amazon company to allow the virtual world of the popular streaming site to meet in person. “We are closely monitoring the protests taking place in and around Paris,” the statement posted on Twitter by Twitch reads. “The safety of our community and our staff has always been and will continue to be our top priority. At this time, there are no anticipated impacts to TwitchCon Paris. The venue is not located near the epicenter of the protests or any area that has seen protest activity, and continues to operate as normal. We receive regular updates from the venue and will communicate any changes to our plans for TwitchCon.”