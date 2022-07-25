Next year’s European TwitchCon event will be held in Paris.

It follows the recent TwitchCon Amsterdam event that saw nearly 14,500 people attend, an increase of 65 percent compared to the previous Berlin-held event in 2019.

That popularity is in part testament to the rise of the streaming platform during the pandemic, which now encompasses audiences far outside gaming.

“Attending TwitchCon offers a technicolour experience of everything that makes Twitch unique,” said Twitch CMO and EVP of International Doug Scott.

“The memories and community bonds formed on our service are visible for all to see during a weekend of extraordinary entertainment, knowledge sharing, competitive gaming and, above all, fun. We cannot wait to bring the community back together again in San Diego this October and at TwitchCon Paris next year.”

The next TwitchCon event will take place in San Diego, California, from 7th-9th October, with tickets available early August.

TwitchCon Amsterdam featured a number of events and panels, including esports competition Twitch Rivals, creator meet and greets, and the first ever TwitchCon drag showcase.

Twitch CEO Emmett Shear also introduced some new safety features coming to the platform, to which streamers have responded positively.