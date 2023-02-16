Twitch has announced the new edition of TwitchCon, which will be held in Paris between July 8 and 9, 2023 at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center. TwitchCon is an event organized by the Amazon company to allow the virtual world to meet face to face. Twitch’s last convention in Europe was held in Amsterdam in July 2022 and brought together over 14,500 people, an increase in attendance of over 65% compared to TwitchCon Berlin 2019, the first European edition. Damian Burns, Senior Vice President/GM EMEA at Twitch, commented: “Every day Twitch brings together a global community of millions of people who share an endless array of passions, from gaming to sports to art to talk shows and more. Those who join us in July in Paris will see the magic of Twitch come to life: communities meeting their favorite streamers, often for the first time in person, Twitch Rivals competitions, limitless creativity on display in the Artist Alley, but also all the unmissable brand experiences that it will be possible to try at our Expo Hall”. The American edition of TwitchCon will then follow in October, which will be held in Las Vegas from October 20 to 22, 2023.