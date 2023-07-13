TwitchCon, the Twitch convention in Europe, took place in Paris, on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 July 2023, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center. From Twitch Rivals to cosplay contests, Drag Showcases to Community Meet & Greets, attendees had the chance to experience meeting and sharing with streamers and the wider Twitch community. (VIDEO)

Among the Italian streamers who were present in Paris on the weekend of the convention, there were also some of the most followed and loved: Cydonia, Studytme, Enkk, Michelle Puttini and Panetty. Adnkronos Tech&Games met the first two for a comment not only on the event, but also and above all on the growing importance of Twitch as a real-time sharing tool. The success of the platform, which began as the epicenter of the live video game craze but then expanded into every possible area, is unstoppable: on average, over 2.5 million people enjoy live content on Twitch at any time, more than 7 millions of streamers create content every month, and the number of users who visit the live streaming service every day is over 31 million.