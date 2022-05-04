Félix “xQc“Lengyel, one of the most famous and followed streamers of Twitchadmitted in a recent live broadcast that he had lost two million dollars with gambling. The news obviously went around the web and the father after reading it called his son on the phone to lecture him, all while he was live.

During a podcast with Pokimane, another rather famous content creator on the purple platform, xQc admitted to having serious addiction problems from gambling.

“Yes, I’m addicted to it. I lost $ 2 million … $ 1.85 million this month,” admitted the streamer, adding that fortunately he can afford it (according to a leak, he has earned $ 8 million since 2019 from Twitch). “I have one of the biggest, most insane addictive personalities out there. I’m addicted to everything I do … I still do. Is that a good thing? No, it’s terrible. It’s a disease. But you know what, I can afford it. of being sick. I’m lucky. ”

Inevitably, the story went around the web and the father of the streamerunaware of the loss, after reading an article on Dexerto he decided to call his son, just as he was live.

xQc answered the phone starting with “how are you?” and the father, at first angry but also very worried, replied “What do you mean, how are you? Dexerto?” referring to the article read.

“Stop”, xQc replies. “Stop, yes I lost money yesterday. I lose money sometimes. It happens.”

“You are my baby!”, Replies the father, before continuing the conversation in French, obviously immortalized with one Twitch clips, asking his son how he is and if he should worry. The man claims that he was even about to take a flight to Los Angeles after reading the article out of concern and because he loves him. In response, xQc reassured his father, advising him not to believe everything he reads online, closing the call shortly after. Since then, the streamer hasn’t mentioned the story in the direct of him.

This is not the first time that xQc admits to having problems with gambling. He also unveiled it last summer when he announced that he would no longer advertise casinos and specialized sites in this area.