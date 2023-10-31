Soon Nintendo Switch will no longer have the official application Twitch, as announced by the company itself by email to its registered users. More precisely, the application will be removed on January 31, 2024. Unfortunately, no reasons were given as to the reason for the removal, which however comes after a long series of malfunctions and complaints from users.

In particular, complaints were made about the inconvenience of the application, which required using a smartphone to communicate in the chat. In any case, it seems that many didn’t even know about the existence of a Twitch application for Nintendo Switch.