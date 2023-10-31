Soon Nintendo Switch will no longer have the official application Twitch, as announced by the company itself by email to its registered users. More precisely, the application will be removed on January 31, 2024. Unfortunately, no reasons were given as to the reason for the removal, which however comes after a long series of malfunctions and complaints from users.
In particular, complaints were made about the inconvenience of the application, which required using a smartphone to communicate in the chat. In any case, it seems that many didn’t even know about the existence of a Twitch application for Nintendo Switch.
the message
Let’s read the message with which theannouncement: “We are contacting you to let you know that we have made the difficult decision to remove the Twitch app from Nintendo Switch. The app will be removed on January 31, 2024.
Thanks for the support streamers and to Twitch communities from Nintendo Switch. To enjoy more Twitch content, please visit https://www.twitch.tv/ from your browser or https://www.twitch.tv/downloads to download the Twitch app on other devices.”
