Twitchthe Amazon-owned streaming platform, is in the process of lay off 500 employees this week, which equates to approximately 35% of its total staffaccording to a report published by Bloomberg.

The article states that the company is expected to make the staff cuts official very soon, probably as early as today. These layoffs follow the confirmed layoffs of another 400 people last March.

Bloomberg's sources attribute the layoffs to concerns over the platform's results and the departure of several high-level executives, with Twitch operating at a loss practically since its foundation in 2011, even after its acquisition by Amazon for 970 million dollars, despite the millions of viewers who populate the platform every day.

For the moment, Twitch spokespersons have refused to comment on the matter at Bloomberg's request, so take the information above with a pinch of salt, as the portal is considered very reliable.