It’s called Twitch and it’s the new trendy social network, which is especially popular with young people. A platform, owned by Amazon, designed for live video broadcasting (by ‘streaming’) which also incorporates an open chat, thus achieving a great interaction between the content sender (‘streamer’) and his followers.

Its popularity has grown so much in the last year that it was precisely this medium, and not the conventional ones (television, radio), which more than half a million Spanish viewers chose at midnight on December 31st to watch the retransmission of the chimes. Among them, the Minister of Health Salvador Illa, who congratulated on Twitter the Bilbao streamer Ibai Llanos, one of the most prolific Spaniards on this social network, for his four hours of live program that night.

We can’t celebrate this New Year’s Eve like other years. I have welcomed 2021 with my family watching the chimes of @IbaiLlanos. It was fun and we had a great time.

Thank you Ibai for working so that more people stay home.

Another notable case is that of the Murcian ‘gamer’ (video game player) David Cánovas (alias The Grefg), who managed to gather 2.5 million viewers in a live show in which he announced the new ‘skin’ (appearance of the characters ) from the Fortnite video game. In fact, Twitch is known for being the favorite social network of the ‘gamers’ And that is why it is the one used by video game companies to present their new products, as Sony recently did with the launch of the Play Station 5, reaching a million simultaneous viewers worldwide, according to data from Esports Charts.

This is so because the platform, originally, was born as a means to see others play video games, being able to ask them questions or chat with them live. However, the content is increasingly varied. “Now all kinds of companies related to technology in general, such as telephone companies, or other products, such as clothing, are being advertised on Twitch”, say Juan Francisco Gutiérrez Lozano and Antonio Cuartero, professors at the University of Malaga and authors of the study ‘The rise of Twitch: new audiovisual offers and changes in television consumption among young audiences’.

Guillermo sacido

Much of the popularity of the social network has been carved out during confinement. “The quarantine effect has had a lot to do with its growth and with the fact that its content has become so diversified. Now you can see videos of people singing, drawing, and even having dinner, in real time », points out Guillermo Sacido, a 25-year-old from Madrid who works as a music composer for audiovisual media and is a frequent user of Twitch. “During April and May, I myself did direct two or three hours playing the songs that the followers of my account asked me to do,” he says.

Another who used this medium for a different purpose was the ‘youtuber’ from Madrid Jaime Altozano, who created the project ‘Work room during quarantine’, a kind of virtual library to help his followers be more productive in their respective tasks while they were confined at home. For his part, the Catalan youtuber Raúl Álvarez Genes (alias Auronplay) made a solidarity ‘stream’ in which it raised more than 100,000 euros that it allocated to the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (FESBAL).

Business model



“The fact that Twitch is increasingly attracting a large audience is also due to the ‘jump’ of many content creators to this platform, such as youtubers, influencers and even stars from the radio or television field,” the researchers point out. The actor and humorist Ángel Martín, the journalist Íker Jimenez or the youtuber ‘El Rubius’, are some of them, but even politicians have joined this fashion. On the eve of the Catalan elections, the candidate of the Nationalist Party of Catalonia in Tarragona, Áurea Rodríguez, has premiered on Twitch to learn about the concerns of the young people of the territory, whom she challenged on January 15 to play a game of ‘Minecraft ‘through this platform. Outside of Spain, UK government he has also created his own profile.

This ‘transfer’ is due, especially, to its business model. “While YouTube, its main competitor, bases its reward on streamers through advertising, Twitch monetizes its success both by the publicity they achieve and by the number of subscribers they achieve”. Therefore, a ‘streamer’ who does not rely on advertising contracts, but who has millions of subscribers on his channel, can still earn a lot of money.

The difference between the follower and the Twitch subscriber is that the former does not pay and the latter does, and the better the plan a user subscribes to, the more advantages they achieve, such as custom emoticons or make your comments featured for the ‘streamer’ to see and answer them during the live show, which generates great satisfaction in the individual. “It is a social network much better designed for interaction than any other,” says Sacido.

The great reception of this platform has awakened, at the same time, fierce competition. Youtube, Instagram or Tik Tok work hard to add new features so that Twitch does not overshadow them. One of the latest news is that Instagram has extended the maximum duration of its live videos, which has gone from one to four hours, and has added a live file to store them for a limited time.