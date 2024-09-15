The team said that elements such as the stream title and channel bio will be taken into consideration when moderating such streams and that the decision is primarily aimed at profiles that reuse content from other creators .

The support team of Twitch – Amazon’s video streaming platform – has recently unveiled a new feature that will create problems for a number of channels: all those channels categorized as “ waiting room ” (literally, waiting room) will be banned in the future and will be categorized as “impersonation”.

What are Twitch Waiting Rooms?

If you are not a big user of the video streaming platform you might be wondering What are Twitch “waiting rooms”?. In recent months, there has been a sharp increase in the number of streams that rebroadcast content from larger streamers to smaller audiences. They often act as “waiting rooms,” meaning you can watch their content until the actual streamer goes live on the platform.

The Twitch logo

In the regulatory update it was confirmed that “Reaction” style live broadcastseven those that feature the user reacting to another content creator’s live stream, do not violate the policy. This is because there is still an element of active engagement and commentary value. Also, streaming a “waiting room” while waiting for a new expansion or a “character release” for a video game, for example, is acceptable.

Here’s what he said Twitch Support on social media: “To ensure we’re applying the policy accurately, we’ll be looking at a variety of factors, including the stream title and channel bio, as well as whether the channel being impersonated has reported us. Our goal is to crack down on streams that position themselves as “waiting rooms” — for example, channels that largely repurpose content from other channels without providing commentary or other creative content, and that siphon off viewership and potential revenue from the original channel owners.”

